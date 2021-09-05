Rohit Sharma Breaks Rahul Dravid's Long-standing Record With Maiden Test Ton In England

Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored his maiden overseas Test century on Saturday as he hit 127 runs in the fourth match against England. In the process, Sharma also became the Indian batsman with international most centuries in England. The 34-year-old overtook former India great Rahul Dravid, who had scored eight centuries in England between 1996 and 2012. Sharma now has nine international centuries in England and is just two tons away from breaking the record of Don Bradman, who had scored 11 centuries in the country during his illustrious playing days.

On Saturday, Sharma also became the first visiting opening batsman to score centuries in all three formats. He had previously scored ODI centuries and a T20I ton as an opener in England but had no Test century to his name. However, Sharma lead from the front on Saturday and went on to score his maiden overseas Test century in England. Sharma batted for the whole day and was looking good to cross the 150-run mark before the new ball was brought in the 80th over. England pacer Ollie Robinson managed to pick Sharma's wicket as the Indian opener suffered brain fade and played a loose shot.

India vs England 4th Test

As far as the fourth Test match is concerned, India is batting at 270/3 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja still intact after coming in to bat in the last session on Day 3. India has acquired a lead of 171 runs and would look to add another 180 or more runs in order to reach a defendable total before the fourth innings, where the Kohli-led side will have to bowl England out to win the match.

Earlier in the match, India suffered yet another batting collapse but skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Shardul Thakur scored some crucial runs to help their side reach a respectable total of 191 runs. In response, England batters put up 290 runs on the board to secure a lead of 99 runs. England's lower-order batsmen contributed with some valuable runs. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes both scored a half-century to help their side put up a good total on the board.

Image: AP

