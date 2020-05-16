Rohit Sharma Calls Cristiano Ronaldo A 'king', Appreciates His Overall Achievements

Rohit Sharma has hailed football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo by calling him a 'King'. Apart from being a very accomplished athlete, Ronaldo is also the fittest athlete as well. Even Rohit's Indian team-mate and captain Virat Kohli has said that CR7 has inspired him a lot when it comes to fitness. The Portuguese sensation has won 29 major titles in his career which include two Euro Cups in 2004 and 2016.

'Ronaldo is the King': Rohit Sharma

During a recent Instagram live session with star Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal, when asked whether Rohit loved the Portuguese captain, he first asked who does not love Ronaldo and then went on to say that Ronaldo is the king and what he has done with his career is simply outstanding.

The 'Hitman' further added that one must bow down and applaud whatever the five-time Balloon d'Or winner has achieved in his career because it is not easy considering the background he comes from.

The Mumbai Indians skipper then added that the champion footballer had a very rough time at the start and hence, Sharma said that he appreciates all these people who have had a hard time in their career at the start, and towards the end, they have gone on to make it very big out of whatever opportunities they had.