Last Updated:

Rohit Sharma Confident History Will Repeat At T20 World Cup; Posts 2007 Win Nostalgia

Rohit Sharma played a crucial role in helping Team India lift the 2007 T20 World Cup as he smacked 30 runs off just 16 deliveries against Pakistan in the final.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Rohit Sharma T20 World Cup

Image: PTI, Twitter@ICC


Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma posted a nostalgic picture of winning the 2007 T20 World Cup on Instagram, insisting that history can repeat at this year's T20 World Cup. The 2021 edition of the tournament is set to take place from October 17 to November 14.

Interestingly, Rohit is the only member of Team India's current T20 squad who tasted victory in the 2007 edition of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma posts throwback picture and caption on Instagram

Rohit Sharma's Instagram post read:

"Sep 24th, 2007, Johannesburg. The day when a billion dreams came true. Who would have thought back then that a relatively inexperienced, young team like ours would end up creating history!! It's been 14 years since, we've come a long way, we've created many more histories, we've had our setbacks, we struggled, but it didn't break our spirits. Because we never give up. We give it all!!!"

"This @icc #T20WorldCup each one of us is going to give everything to repeat history. We're coming for it, the trophy is ours. India, let's make it happen. I am #InItToWinIt."

READ | Gavaskar proposes Rohit Sharma to be India's T20 captain; has 2 options for vice-captaincy

Rohit Sharma at 2007 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma played a crucial role in helping Team India lift the 2007 T20 World Cup. The Hitman played just three matches but remained not out in all the innings. The Mumbai Indians skipper scored an unbeaten 50 against South Africa in the Super 8 before scoring eight runs in the semi-final against Australia. However, he played an outstanding cameo in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan as he scored 30 runs not out of just 16 deliveries. Team India eventually won the match by a narrow margin of five runs in a dramatic finish to the match.

READ | Will Rohit Sharma succeed Virat Kohli as India's next T20I captain? The Hitman's case

Image: PTI, Twitter@ICC

READ | Rohit Sharma says, "Really glad I could get Team India into important position"
READ | Rohit Sharma on verge of becoming first Indian to achieve THIS massive T20 record
Tags: Rohit Sharma, T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup 2007
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com