Rohit Sharma Confident History Will Repeat At T20 World Cup; Posts 2007 Win Nostalgia

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma posted a nostalgic picture of winning the 2007 T20 World Cup on Instagram, insisting that history can repeat at this year's T20 World Cup. The 2021 edition of the tournament is set to take place from October 17 to November 14.

Interestingly, Rohit is the only member of Team India's current T20 squad who tasted victory in the 2007 edition of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma posts throwback picture and caption on Instagram

Rohit Sharma's Instagram post read:

"Sep 24th, 2007, Johannesburg. The day when a billion dreams came true. Who would have thought back then that a relatively inexperienced, young team like ours would end up creating history!! It's been 14 years since, we've come a long way, we've created many more histories, we've had our setbacks, we struggled, but it didn't break our spirits. Because we never give up. We give it all!!!"

"This @icc #T20WorldCup each one of us is going to give everything to repeat history. We're coming for it, the trophy is ours. India, let's make it happen. I am #InItToWinIt."

Rohit Sharma at 2007 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma played a crucial role in helping Team India lift the 2007 T20 World Cup. The Hitman played just three matches but remained not out in all the innings. The Mumbai Indians skipper scored an unbeaten 50 against South Africa in the Super 8 before scoring eight runs in the semi-final against Australia. However, he played an outstanding cameo in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan as he scored 30 runs not out of just 16 deliveries. Team India eventually won the match by a narrow margin of five runs in a dramatic finish to the match.

Image: PTI, Twitter@ICC