Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has highlighted two errors Rohit Sharma committed during the do-or-die match against Sri Lanka at the ongoing Asia Cup on Tuesday. While speaking on Star Sports, Pathan said Rohit could have brought in Deepak Hooda as the wicket was assisting the spinners a lot. He added that Arshdeep Singh should have bowled the 19th over instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar because the longer side of the boundary would have helped the left-arm pacer.

Irfan not happy with Rohit Sharma's decisions in Asia Cup 2022

“Anything close to 180 was a very very good score. If you look at the ground, there was no dew. There was a little something for the spinners as well. Four wickets that fell, belonged to the spinners. That means, the ball was gripping a bit. That is where Rohit Sharma missed a trick a couple of times. No.1 Deepak Hooda didn't bowl. Second, Arshdeep should've bowled the 19th over because the longer side of the boundary would have helped the left-armer. I said it during commentary as well. This is not an afterthought in my mind at least but these two sides... Rohit Sharma could have done better,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

Team India at Asia Cup 2022

Defending champions India were knocked out of the 2022 Asia Cup after a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their Super four-stage match on Tuesday. The result left the Men in Blue at the mercy of the other teams to have a chance of making it to the final. However, after Pakistan handed a one-wicket defeat to Afghanistan on Wednesday, Team India's hopes of qualifying for the final were ended completely. India will now play Afghanistan in the last Super-4 match on Thursday and will look to win the game as a consolation victory.

Asia Cup 2022: The Final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other in their last Super 4 match on Friday before meeting once again for the final of the continental cup on Sunday. While Sri Lanka are at the top of the points table in the Super 4 stage, Pakistan are ranked second. Both teams have two wins in two matches but Sri Lanka are ranked above due to their superior net run rate.

Image: AP/Insta/IrfanPathan

