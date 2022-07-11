Rohit Sharma Counters Kapil Dev's Explosive Claims On 'out-of-form' Virat Kohli's T20 Spot

Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat continued failing to get runs in the T20I series. In two matches of the T20 series, the former India skipper could only score 12 runs (1 and 11) after scoring just 31 runs during the lost fifth Test match at Edgbaston. Despite the poor return, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma backed Kohli to come good with the bat.

'Quality of the player remains the same': Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli's form

Recently former India skipper Kapil Dev had said that the time is right to drop Kohli from the T20I squad citing the example of Ravichandran Ashwin. He had said that if the World No. 2 bowler can be dropped from the Test side then World No. 1 batter can also be dropped. Rohit Sharma while speaking to the media in the post-match press conference, said that Kapil Dev's comment on getting into form player counts for little as he doesn't know what goes inside the team.

He said, "Kapil Dev doesn't know what goes behind the scenes, we have a thought process, we make the team and there's a good discussion behind that. We give a run to the players, we back them. Whatever goes outside doesn't matter to us, what is going inside does,".

Rohit Sharma also said that Virat Kohli's recent form won't overshadow his contribution done by him for the team for over a decade. Team India skipper said, " I don't know who are the experts who comment on player's spot. We back player seeing their quality, if someone has been great for a decade we can't just see what has happened over last few years,"

He added that a player's form can fluctuate but class never fades. "Form is something which goes up and down, but the quality of the player remains the same. We should keep this in mind before making comments on other players, we know the importance of each player," .

Team India's road to T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup in Australia is three months away and Rohit Sharma feels that the team is moving in right direction. He said, "We are moving in the right direction and ticking the right boxes. The only red flag I see is we can't get carried away". According to the Insidesport report, The Men in Blue will be involved in a 14-day camp in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup, starting October 16. Before the T20 World Cup Team India will tour West Indies followed by Asia Cup with three-match series against Australia being the final competitive series before the T20 World Cup.