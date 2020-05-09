Rohit Sharma 'looking Forward' To Playing The Test Series Against Australia

Rohit Sharma said that he is eagerly awaiting to play the Test series against Australia later this year Down Under. The last time India had visited Australia in 2018-19, they registered their maiden Test as well as bilateral ODI series win on that soil. The Virat Kohli-led side won the four-match series 2-1. Rohit was not a part of the squad.

Rohit Sharma on the Australia Test series

During a recent Facebook live session with Australian as well Sunrisers Hyderabad batting sensation David Warner, the 'Hitman' went on to say that he loves to play against Australia and whenever he gets a chance to play against the five-time world champions, it’s a different feeling according to him. He also mentioned that last time when India had visited the country, they ended up winning the series which has never happened before in the history of Indian cricket which was a good thing for Kohli & Co.

Sharma then told Warner that he is looking forward to this year’s tour as well and somehow is hoping that both Indian and Australian cricket boards try and manage to do something to get this series underway.

India tour of Australia 2020

India and Australia will be locking horns in a four-match Test series after the ICC T20 World Cup in November. However, it remains to be seen whether the events will get underway due to the global pandemic. Steve Smith and David Warner could not feature in the previous Test series in 2018 as they were handed a one year ban for their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in March that year. This time not only will India have to watch out for Smith and Warner but also Marnus Labuchagne as well.

(Image Courtesy: AP)