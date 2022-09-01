Rohit Sharma, Ganguly Making Film Debut? Indian Captain Posts 'Mega Blockbuster' Trailer

Team India captain Rohit Sharma, who is currently leading the side in the Asia Cup 2022, took to social media and seemingly announced the release of his new film. The name of the project is titled 'Mega Blockbuster,' one that will also feature current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Rohit announces release of Mega Blockbuster

Taking to his official Instagram handle on September 1, Team India captain Rohit Sharma put up a post that he captioned, 'A debut of a kind.' Soon after, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also put up a post of the same project, captioning it, 'The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon! ' With the trailer set to be revealed on September 4, it remains to be seen if Ganguly and Rohit are acting in a film or not.

Rohit Sharma leading India in Asia Cup 2022

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Team India have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s after registering wins both over Pakistan and Hong Kong. The Men in Blue defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets with just two balls to spare to begin their tournament before registering a comfortable 40-run win over Hong Kong in their second game.

As for the match against Hong Kong on Wednesday, Team India were not at their best but Suryakumar Yadav was. He smacked 68 runs in just 26 deliveries to pave the way for the defending champions' 40-run victory over Hong Kong and entry into the Super 4 of the Asia Cup. Suryakumar's scintillating knock lifted a sedate India to 192 for two.

In reply, Hong Kong were off to a good start with the bat, but the 193-run target proved to be too much for them, ending at 152 for five in the stipulated 20 overs. Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage while Kohli made an unbeaten 59 from 44 balls, his first international fifty in more than six months, as India amassed 78 runs in the final five overs.

When it came to Team India's bowling, Arshdeep Singh (1/44) gave the breakthrough, while Ravindra Jadeja effected a direct hit to remove skipper Nizakat Khan and then dismissed their top-scorer Babar Hayat (41) to derail their chase. Hong Kong's scoring rate dropped considerably after the powerplay, with just 14 runs coming in four overs, and the Indian spinners made things difficult with Jadeja (1/15 in 4 overs) leading the show in a tidy spell, three days after he impressed with the bat against Pakistan.

