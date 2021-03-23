Rohit Sharma Hits 'Paddle Shot' On Pacy Delivery While Batting With Injured Elbow: WATCH

Rohit Sharma opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan against England in the first of a three-match ODI series in Pune. The two batsmen got off to a slow start, courtesy of some tight bowling by the English bowlers. Sharma finally managed to break the shackles in the sixth over of the Indian innings, despite getting struck on the elbow by Mark Wood earlier in the afternoon.

India vs England 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma paddles Sam Curran for a boundary

Rohit Sharma broke England’s stranglehold over India with a boundary off the final ball of the sixth over of the innings. Bowled by dynamic young all-rounder Sam Curran, the opening batsman paddled the pacer for a four over short fine leg. Sharma’s risky shot opened the gates for a sequence of boundaries thereafter, from the blade of both batsmen. Here is a look at Rohit Sharma’s paddle shot off Sam Curran.

Rohit Sharma smacks Sam Curran over short fine leg, watch video

India vs England live streaming details

At the time of publishing, India reached 66-1 after 15.4 overs. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 28 though by Ben Stokes. Here is a look at the playing XI for both teams in the match.

For India vs England 1st ODI live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI will also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The match is being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the remaining two games of the three-match series. The live action of the first ODI commenced from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Rohit Sharma stats in international cricket

The Rohit Sharma stats in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers. The right-handed batsman made his debut for India back in 2007. Since then, he has represented the country in 38 Tests, 224 ODIs and 111 T20I matches. The 33-year-old has compiled 2,615 Test runs at an average of 46.69 and an additional 9,115 runs in 217 ODI innings at the rate of 49.27.

Rohit Sharma is currently the second-highest run-getter in T20I cricket with 2,864 runs as he is only behind Virat Kohli’s run tally in the format. Overall, Sharma has struck 40 international tons across all forms of the game.

