Rohit Sharma Says Century Against South Africa In World Cup 2019 Is His Favourite

Rohit Sharma picked his favorite century from World Cup 2019 where he had registered five of them against South Africa, arch-rivals Pakistan, England, Bangladesh, and, Sri Lanka respectively in the league matches of the showpiece event. The 'Hitman' had an outstanding tournament where he had notched up five centuries and scored 648 runs in nine matches.

Rohit picks his favorite 100 in World Cup 2019

It so happened that during a recent social media interaction, one of his fans had asked Rohit which was his favorite ton from World Cup 2019 to which the 'Hitman' replied by saying that the one against South Africa was his favorite from that tournament. Justifying his reason, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain went on to say that even though the Men In Blue were chasing a low total but conditions were very challenging as well.



Sharma anchored the Indian run chase with an unbeaten 122 as India started their campaign with a win under their belt. Rohit also became the first player to register five tons in a single edition of the World Cup as well as the 2011 winners ended up topping the league.

However, he failed when it mattered the most and that happened to be in the very first over of the all-important semi-final match against New Zealand. Nonetheless, he was dismissed by an unplayable delivery from Matt Henry who had bowled an incoming length delivery outside off-stump that took the inside edge of Sharma's bat and went straight into the gloves of Tom Latham who made no mistake behind the stumps. His wicket was a huge blow for India as they lost all their top-order batsmen in the first powerplay.

After the two-time world champions were down and out at 92/6, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja ignited the Indian hopes with a 116-run stand for the seventh wicket. However, with the asking rate climbing up, both batsmen had to take risks and Jadeja perished by playing a rash stroke off Trent Boult as he was caught by skipper Kane Williamson at mid-off. The onus was on MS Dhoni to finish things off in style and he kept the fans and viewers on their feet by slashing Lockie Ferguson to a six to the on-side. However, a sharp throw from Martin Guptill on the following delivery saw Dhoni short of his crease when he was running back for a risky second run in order to take the strike.

The Indian resistance was cut short post his dismissal and it meant that they had to wait for another four years to win their third 50-overs World Cup trophy. The two-time world champions were bundled out for 221 as the Black Caps won the contest by 18 runs to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup final.

