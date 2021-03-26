Rohit Sharma Opts To Expand Major Source Of Income Like No Other Cricketer; Here Is How

One of the leading cricket academies in the world, CricKingdom by Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, in August, had proposed to work with the Cricket Association of Cambodia (CAC) to promote and develop the sport in the nation. Seven months after the proposal, CricKingdom has formally signed an agreement with a leading Indian businessman and sports supporter, Praveen Jain, that will see the two parties collaborating to establish Cambodia’s first full-fledged cricket academy.

The association between CricKingdom and Jain was sealed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 23. CricKingdom is globally renowned for being the world’s first and best platform that connects cricket, players, coaches, students, academies and facilities into an integrated ecosystem that drives seamless engagement, interaction, learning and transaction. The academy is located in many countries around the world, including India, the United States, Qatar, Germany, Indonesia and Canada. The headquarters are of CricKingdom are in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking about the partnership, the CEO of CAC, Maneesh Sharma said that this is a major development not only for the Federation but also for the sports sector in Cambodia. He added that it is not often that they have such a big name in cricket and sports offering and coming over there to help them. According to the deal, the two sides will work together to establish the CricKingdom by Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy in Phnom Penh’s Boeung Tumpun area in the next 60 days.

While CricKingdom will be responsible for all the on-field operations like ground development, ground maintenance and training equipment prior to starting the academy among other things, the Praveen Jain Group of Companies will look after planning, opening and running the academy operations; the costs of operating the academy, including salaries to staff, maintenance, marketing, app and online platform etc. Meanwhile, with his latest business venture, Rohit Sharma becomes the first cricketer to seal a deal of this nature and his income is surely set to expand.

Rohit Sharma net worth

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2020, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated â‚¹124.5 crore ($16.6 million), as reported by MSN. The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma â‚¹7 crore ($937,339) being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

Rohit Sharma injury

During the India vs England 1st ODI, Rohit Sharma was hit on his elbow courtesy of a fast delivery from Mark Wood which is why he didn't take the field. There hasn't been any official update about the Rohit Sharma injury, however, if reports are anything to go by, the opener has recovered from it and will play in the India vs England 2nd ODI. The India vs England 2nd ODI will be played on Friday, March 26 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and the live-streaming for the contest will commence at 1:30 PM (IST)

