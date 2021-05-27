Rohit Sharma Picks Friends Reunion Over Playstation To Unwind During Mumbai Quarantine

Fans all over the world were excited beyond measure to hear the news about the reunion of the beloved cast of the TV show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, that had become a phenomenon over the years. The much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion premiered worldwide on Thursday in the form of a special 1 hour and 44 minute-long episode titled F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion. During the release of the special episode, the Indian team for the WTC Final was spending its mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai and it looks like Rohit Sharma chose the FRIENDS Reunion stream during his leisure time.

Rohit Sharma FRIENDS Reunion tweet

On the eve of the FRIENDS Reunion special episode release, Rohit Sharma took to Twitter while sharing a picture that showed all the fans present in the stadium while cheering for him. The Rohit Sharma FRIENDS Reunion reference came after the Indian batsman wrote that he was waiting for his reunion with the fans in the stadium. It is clear from the tweet that Rohit Sharma has chosen the FRIENDS Reunion stream to unwind during the quarantine period in Mumbai as opposed to the option of PlayStation which is selected by his teammates.

𝗙.𝗥.𝗜.𝗘.𝗡.𝗗.𝗦, this is the reunion I am waiting for! pic.twitter.com/nGBhDA6yM4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 27, 2021

Rohit Sharma tweet gains steam on Twitter

The tweet referring to the FRIENDS Reunion by the Indian batsman became news in minutes, such was the impact of the FRIENDS Reunion show. Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara had revealed that his favourite pastime during the Mumbai quarantine was playing games on PlayStation with his daughter. As per Rohit Sharma latest news, the Indian team players are also known for enjoying their time in the gaming circuit.

FRIENDS Reunion special episode: details revealed

The special episode marks the first official reunion of all the original F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast members since the show ended in 2004. All six members from the original cast, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, arrived at Stage 24 of Warner Bros. Studio where James Corden hosted the show. The FRIENDS Reunion special episode was initially scheduled to premiere in May 2020. However, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the filming of the show commenced in 2021. The creators of the show recreated several iconic moments from the original sitcom, including the two apartments and Central Perk cafe.

Where to stream FRIENDS Reunion episode?

It was announced that the Indian streaming service Zee5 would be streaming the FRIENDS Reunion special episode for the Indian audience. On May 27, 2021, Indian fans will be able to experience the FRIENDS Reunion stream alongside the rest of the world. Zee5 had announced that it will broadcast the show in real-time as it airs on HBO Max in the United States.

How to watch FRIENDS Reunion in India?

The Friends Reunion streaming in India will begin at precisely 12:32 pm. If you are wondering how to watch FRIENDS Reunion in India, all you need to do is install the Zee5 app and pay the annual subscription of Rs. 499. Then and you will be able to watch the show with the rest of the world.

