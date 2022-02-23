Rohit Sharma Posts Pics From India's Training Nets, Wife Ritika's Remark Takes Centrestage

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday (February 22) evening to share a few glimpses of the Indian team’s first practice session ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Team India kicked off their preparations to face their neighbour in the series opener on Thursday, February 24, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. After Rohit shared the picture of the team’s practice session at Lucknow, the Indian skipper was trolled by his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit had captioned the pictures saying he is at the next stop for India, to which Ritika replied by saying, “Yeah yeah that’s all great but can you call me back please”. The comment by Ritika on her husband’s Instagram post quickly grabbed the attention of the cricket lovers in India, as her comment had over 15,300 likes, at the time of writing this article. At the same time, in the Instagram post, Rohit can be seen involved in the practice session, along with his other teammates.

See Rohit Sharma's Instagram post here:

Ritika Sajdeh's reply to Rohit Sharma:

A look at the full schedule for the Test and T20I series against Sri Lanka

Rohit will miss the services of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant in the T20I series before Kohli and Pant rejoin the squad for the Tests. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are making a comeback into the team against the Lankans.

Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022, beginning on February 24, will see the neighbours locking horns in a three-match T20I series, followed by a two-match Test series. The first T20I of the series is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, while actions shifts to Dharamsala for the final two 20 over matches. The first Test will be played at Mohali, before Sri Lanka’s tour concludes with the pink-ball Test match at Bangalore.

IND vs SL: Full T20I and Test Squads for Team India

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc)

(Image: BCCI/@ritssajdeh/Instagram)