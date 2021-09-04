Rohit Sharma Registers 15,000 International Runs; Becomes 8th Indian Player To Do So

Rohit Sharma has achieved yet another personal milestone across formats in the ongoing India vs England fourth Test match at London's Kennington Oval as he completed 15,000 runs in international cricket.

India vs England 4th Test: Rohit Sharma registers 15,000 runs in international cricket

The 'Hitman' achieved this feat during Team India's second innings of the Oval Test match on Friday as a result of which, he has now become the eighth Indian batsman to breach the 15,000 run mark in international cricket. His compatriots include the likes of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, and Mohammed Azharuddin. Tendulkar takes the 'Numero Uno' spot with 34,357 runs under his belt at the highest level.

Rohit Sharma total runs

Rohit Sharma, who is Team India's limited-overs vice-captain has 2,935 runs in 43 games at an average of 45.86 and a strike rate of 55.70 and would now be eyeing to get past the 3,000 run-mark in the game's longest format. Meanwhile, the 'Hitman' has amassed 9,205 runs in One Day Internationals averaging 48.96 and a strike rate of 88.9.

When it comes to the shortest format of the game, the Mumbai-based cricketer has scored 2864 runs from 111 games at an average of 32.18 and a strike rate of 138.96.

In total, Rohit Sharma has so far scored 40 centuries and 79 half-centuries.

India vs England 4th Test: Kohli & Co. look to post a stiff target for the hosts

Coming back to the contest, India had England on the mat at 62/5 before the middle-order duo of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow carried out the rescue act by adding 89 runs for the sixth-wicket stand. Pope scored a brilliant 81 before chopping one back onto the stumps as Shardul Thakur bowled a good-length delivery outside the off-stump.

However, it was bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes who made it matter the most with a vital 50 before his innings came to an abrupt end when he was run out at the non-strikers' end. Root & Co. were eventually bundled out for 290 and enjoyed a first-innings lead of 99 runs.

India in reply were 43/0 as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 20 & 22 respectively at stumps on Day 2.

The visitors now trail by 56 runs and would be hoping to set a stiff target for England when play resumes on Day 3.