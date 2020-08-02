Rohit Sharma Reveals His First Salary From Cricket, Says 'spent Eating Roadside'

Rohit Sharma disclosed the amount that he had received as his first paycheck. The 'Hitman' is one of the richest cricketers in the world today as he earns INR 7 crore annually. He was retained by the four-time winners Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 for INR 15 Crores and his net worth is reportedly somewhere in the range of INR 121 to 130 Crores.

During his recent social media interaction with the fans, one of his passionate fans had asked Rohit how much amount he had received as his first paycheck to which the 'Hitman' shockingly replied by saying that he had only received INR 50 as his first paycheck.

“My first paycheck was not a paycheck, it was cash which I won playing near my society. It was 50 rupees. It was spent by eating roadside vada pav with my friends,” the Indian limited-overs vice-captain added.

Q: #askRo How much was your first paycheck worth and at what age did you get it? How did you spend it, with friends or family?

- @dhruvy21



A: pic.twitter.com/J0nfNWF6sj — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020

Rohit Sharma's net worth

While Rohit's first cricket reward was ₹50, today, he is one of India's richest cricketers courtesy a BCCI contract worth ₹7 crore and an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians worth ₹15 crores. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders, and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)