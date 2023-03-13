Rohit Sharma Reveals Unique Strategy India Will Deploy In Preparation For WTC Final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said the Indian players, whose IPL sides won't make it to the play-offs of the T20 League, may assemble in London for a two-week conditioning camp ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia.

The WTC final is scheduled to be played in June, right after the IPL who final will be played on May 29 while the WTC final will begin on June 7 at the Oval.

With IPL going back to its original home and away model for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a lot of traveling involved and among all the current India Test regulars, only Cheteshwar Pujara is not a part of IPL.

"It's quite critical for us. We are going to keep in constant touch with all the players who are going to play that final and monitor their workload and see what's happening with them," Sharma replied to a query from PTI at a press conference after India won the series against Australia 2-1.

"Around 21st May, there will be six teams who will be possibly out of IPL play-off contention and so whichever players are available, we will try and find time to get them to UK early as possible and get some time and we will monitor as much as possible," the skipper gave a sneak peek into his plans for the big final.

The three frontline pacers Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans), and Umesh Yadav (KKR) are expected to be first-team regulars for their respective franchises and play at least 12 out of 14 group league games and monitoring their workload will be important.

"In fact, we are sending some (red) Duke Balls to all fast bowlers and if they get some time to bowl with that but again it all depends on individuals," Rohit said.

In England, Tests are played with Duke balls unlike SG Tests in India and the Kookaburra in Australia.

How much time a Shami, Umesh or Siraj can find out from their travelling, matches and busy schedule is there to be seen.

But England isn't alien place for most of the Test squad members as they have all played multiple series there and some of them have also played county cricket.

"Guys who will be part of finals are not the guys who have not played in UK. May be there could be one or two guys here and there and rest all of us have played in that part of the world. I don't think it will be huge problem.

"Look, I believe that preparations will be key for us, come the finals."

The final at the Oval will be a different ball game

While both teams have played a lot of cricket in England, the neutral venue will make it a completely different proposition for both sides.

"Speaking of playing them (Australia) in finals, it will be a different ball game with neutral venue for both teams." "Both teams have played lot of cricket in that part of the world and I won't say it will be alien conditions for both teams but yes, compared to what it is like playing India in India or Australia in Australia, it is not going to be like that, it would be slightly different from that which I am sure both teams will prepare for it," the captain said.

Image: AP