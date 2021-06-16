Rohit Sharma Sends Social Media Into Frenzy With New Pair Of Shades During Practice

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the high-voltage India vs New Zealand WTC Final that is set to get underway on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The attacking batsman is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations as he has been working hard in the net sessions. Rohit might be busy with his training but he has not let that affect his style quotient on the field.

Rohit Sharma leaves fans in awe with latest Instagram post

On Tuesday, Rohit took to Instagram and uploaded a stylish photo of himself. In the photo, the cricketer is seen in India's training jersey and hat along with fashionable Oakley shades. Rohit is also holding the bat that he uses to destroy the opposition's bowling attack.

The Rohit Sharma Oakley shades picture went viral in no time. Several reactions poured in on the Rohit Sharma Oakley shades post as fans showered the post with a lot of love. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the post.

Meanwhile, Rohit has been in scintillating form in the WTC, having scored 1030 runs in 11 games (17 innings) at a stunning average of 64.37. He also has four centuries and two fifties to his name with the highest score of 212. Rohit Sharma is a vital part of the India squad for WTC Final 2021 and his performance will be crucial in India's chances of winning the contest. The India vs New Zealand WTC final will be played from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

Rohit Sharma net worth

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. According to filmysiyappa.com, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹170 crore ($23 million). The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma ₹7 crore ($937,339) being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

DISCLAIMER: The aforementioned Rohit Sharma net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM