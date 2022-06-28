Rohit Sharma Shares Smiling Selfie From Hotel Amid Doubts Over Captaincy At Edgbaston Test

Rohit Sharma took to social and provided updates regarding his health giving fans a huge sigh of relief. Team India's skipper is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 after the end of play on Day 3 of India's warm-up match against Leicestershire. Rohit Sharma testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Edgbaston Test came as yet another major blow for Team India as vice-captain KL Rahul was already ruled out of the series due to injury.

Edgbaston Test: Rohit Sharma's health update post testing COVID-19 positive

Currently, there is no official update regarding Rohit Sharma's recovery from COVID-19, however, the cricketer took to Instagram and posted a smiling image which suggests that he is in good shape and on the road to recovery. The BCCI on Monday added Mayank Agarwal to the Indian squad looking at the current situation over the availability of Rohit Sharma.

Another major concern ahead of the England vs India Test is who will lead the team if Rohit Sharma fails to recover in time. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the captaincy for the England vs India 5h Test. Heading into the 5th Test, Rohit Sharma is India's top scorer in the series so far accumulating 368 runs in four matches. The final Test is also of huge significance for Team India with vital World Test championship points at stake. The visitors are currently 2-1 up in the series.

India vs England Test series

Team India will be heading for a one-off Test against England with a 2-1 lead. The fifth Test of the series was cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp. Virat Kohli was the skipper of the Indian team the last time Team India toured England for the Test series last year. Team India had defeated the hosts in the fourth Test at the Oval last year by 157 runs. Heading into the one-off Test, both teams will be playing under a new captain.

After Kohli resigned from his post, Rohit Sharma was handed the captaincy of the team. On the other hand, the England camp will be led by Ben Stokes after Joe Root was sacked as the captain of the team following the team's poor performances. Following the completion of the one-off Edgbaston Test, India's tour of England will also comprise three ODIs and three T20Is, which will be played across six venues.

Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam