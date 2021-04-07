Rohit Sharma Showcases MI's Team Effort In Special Dream11 Promo Ahead Of IPL 2021: WATCH

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a record five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020) to their name. The IPL's Men in Blue will look to seal a hat-trick of IPL titles and become the first franchise to do so by winning the IPL 2021. The reigning champions will start their title defence on April 9, in Chennai.

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma features in unique Dream11 promo highlighting MI's team effort

One of the most important reasons behind Mumbai Indians' success over the years has been their collective team effort. If there was one thing that was common in all their IPL triumphs, it was their players' ability to stand up for the team and put in stunning performances when all odds were against them.

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and launched a Dream11 promo featuring himself. The Dream11 advertising team took a cue from Mumbai Indians and made an interesting promo highlighting the importance of team effort. In the promo, Rohit is seen wanting to play cricket with his friends in what appears to be the compound of a house.

However, the entire compound is filled with water and that's when Rohit and his friends decide to come together as a team and dry the field up. In the end, when they are just about to start playing, one of the guys ends up kicking the bucket and wetting the floor once again, leaving everyone furious. Through the promo, Dream11 tried to highlight the Mumbai Indians squad's team effort and unity.

MI IPL 2021 schedule: Defending champions to face RCB in tournament opener

Meanwhile, according to the MI IPL 2021 schedule, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The MI vs RCB game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). Rohit Sharma's men will like to start their tournament with a win as their side is a slow starter and has a tendency to lose the first match of the competition.

Mumbai Indians had lost their first match against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Meanwhile, the five-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Chennai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

Mumbai Indians squad

MI team: Players Retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

MI team: Players bought at IPL 2021 Auction

Adam Milne (â‚¹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (â‚¹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.4 crore), James Neesham (â‚¹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak â‚¹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (â‚¹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹20 lakh).

