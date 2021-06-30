Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With Wife Ritika In England, Fans Laud Adorable Picture

India's star opening batsman Rohit Sharma enjoys a tremendous fan following across the globe. The player's fans have often taken to their social media handles to shower their favourite cricket star with love. The right-handed batter is currently stationed in England alongside the Indian Test team. After a rigourous World Test Championship Final, Sharma finally has gotten some time off ahead of the impending India vs England 2021 series. The 34-year-old recently wowed his followers with a stunning picture with wife Ritika.

Rohit Sharma enjoys time off with Ritika in England

The champion batter was last seen in action during the inaugural World Test Championship Final against England earlier this month. The player has a number of high-profile matches coming up, including the five-match Test series against hosts England. While the matches are scheduled to commence from August 4, the seasoned campaigner is currently unwinding with his wife Ritika. The cricketer took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture with her, and fans were overjoyed seeing adorable snap. Watch the latest Rohit Sharma Instagram post here -

As for the Rohit Sharma wife details, Rohit married his manager Ritika Sajdeh in 2015 after dating her for 6 years. The couple has a daughter named Samaira who was born on December 31, 2018. The cricketer has often used his social media accounts to give his fans a glimpse of his personal life. The Rohit Sharma Instagram followers count currently stands at 19.4 million.

Rohit Sharma net worth details

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2021, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated INR 160 crore, as reported by CA Knowledge. The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma INR 7 crore being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

India vs England 2021 schedule

1st Test: August 04, 2021 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 3:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August 12, 2021 - Lord's, London - 3:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August 25, 2021 - Headingley, Leeds - 3:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September 02, 2021 - Kennington Oval, London - 3:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September 10, 2021 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 3:30 PM (IST)

Disclaimer: The above Rohit Sharma net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Rohit Sharma Instagram