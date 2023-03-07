Last Updated:

Rohit Sharma Throws Colour On Virat Kohli As Team India Players Celebrates Holi; WATCH

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looked full festival mood as they celebrated Holi with Team India players before the last Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Rohit Sharma

Image: Instagram/ShubmanGill


Indian players on Tuesday celebrated Holi ahead of the fourth and final Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad. In a video shared by opener Shubman Gill, the players were seen celebrating the festival of colours in the team bus. They were all painted in colours and were seen in cheerful moods. In the video, India captain Rohit Sharma could be seen throwing colours on Virat Kohli with the latter dancing to Holi songs. 

India players celebrate Holi at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Indian Cricket Team arrived in Ahmedabad on  Monday for the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After a practice session on Tuesday, the players took some time out to celebrate Holi while returning to the hotel in their team bust. The players also celebrated Holi in Team India's dressing room at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The BCCI shared some pictures from the Holi celebrations on its official Twitter handle.  

Earlier, Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav took to his official Twitter handle to wish everyone a happy Holi. Suryakumar also posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle. 

In another video shared by batsman Shreyas Iyer, Indian team players and team management including head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen painted in colours. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

The fourth Test match between India and Australia is scheduled to take place from March 9 to 13. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart are also expected to attend the first session on Day 1 of the match. India are currently 2-1 up in the four-match contest thanks to wins in Nagpur and Delhi. Australia won the third Test in Indore to avoid a clean sweep.  

