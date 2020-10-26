Rohit Sharma To Miss Remainder Of IPL 2020? Harsha Bhogle Opines

Harsha Bhogle reckons that Rohit Sharma might end up missing the remainder of Dream11 IPL 2020 after having sustained an injury in the ongoing tournament due to which he has been excluded from India's gruelling tour of Australia that is scheduled to get underway in late November.

India will be playing three T20Is, the same number of ODIs, and, four Test matches Down Under.

'What a pity!'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' reckoned that the 'Hitman' might not be fit enough to even play the Tests in December which suggests that the Mumbai skipper won't be part of the IPL anymore.

At the same time, the versatile cricket pundit also mentioned that the limited-overs vice-captain's fitness is being monitored but with quarantine and travel restrictions, it seems unlikely.

India's squad for upcoming series against Australia announced

Ahead of the two-month-long tour of Australia, the BCCI on Monday announced Team India squads for the limited-overs and Test series. Punjab skipper KL Rahul has been named Vice-captain of the side for the limited-overs series.

Architect-turned-cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, who has impressed as a spinner in the ongoing IPL season, has earned his maiden T20 call-up. Other notable inclusions in the T20 team include Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, and Deepak Chahar. The ODI squad announced is more or less similar to the T20 squad with the additional inclusion of Shubman Gill in the team.

The selectors have decided to go with Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami as the team's pace battery in the Tests. Ajinkya Rahane will assume his role as the vice-captain for the Tests while Wriddhiman Saha will don the wicketkeeping duties. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are slated to be the openers for the side touring Australia.

However, young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has not managed to find a place in the limited-overs series as Sanju Samson and KL Rahul will be donning the gloves in the T20I and ODI series. Even though the Delhi stumper has been included in the Test squad, it seems that he might be in the reserves as veteran Wriddhiman Saha might be the first choice wicket-keeper in the longest format.

READ: Team India For Australia Tour Announced; Rohit Sharma Excluded, Rahul Named Vice-Captain

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.