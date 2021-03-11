Rohit Sharma To Promote Skin Protection After Signing Another Brand Endorsement Deal

After a successful India vs England Test series which concluded recently, Team India opener Rohit Sharma will be next seen in action in India vs England 5 match T20I series starting Friday, March 12 in Ahmedabad. In a major development ahead of the T20I series, the 33-year-old was signed as brand ambassador by a major pharmaceutical company.

According to a recent press release from Glenmark Pharma, Rohit Sharma was signed as brand ambassador for its product Candid Powder which is a legacy brand of the company's consumer care division. The release further stated that the Candid Powder brand is a market leader in its category, with a market share of 64% in the medicated powder category. Glenmark's Candid Dusting Powder is used to treat four key skin problems of redness, irritation, sweat rash and fungal infections.

Mumbai Indians retained their core group of players ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. The current IPL champions retained 18 cricketers, including captain Rohit Sharma, and star-attractions like Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah among several others. During the IPL 2021 auction, the MI side purchased New Zealand cricketers Adam Milne and Jimmy Neesham alongside veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla. The MI players list also includes legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar.

Apart from the above-mentioned name, the Mumbai franchise has also signed Nagaland’s 16-year-old spinner Khrievitso Kense as their support player. The news confirmed by the Nagaland Olympic Association took to Twitter and congratulated Kense for joining the Mumbai Indians camp. The leg-spinner has now become the first-ever cricketer from Nagaland to land an IPL contract for any franchise.

Congrats to Mr. Khrievitso Kense of #Nagaland on being selected as a support player for #MumbaiIndians in the @IPL. This is just the beginning of what should be a glorious & pathbreaking career ahead. @mipaltan @WeAreTeamIndia @IndiaSports @KirenRijiju @Neiphiu_Rio pic.twitter.com/33HmNkkqcX — Nagaland Olympic Association (@NagalandOlympic) March 4, 2021

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2020, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated â‚¹124.5 crores ($16.6 million), as reported by MSN. The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma â‚¹7 crores ($937,339) being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Rohit Sharma net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Rohit Sharma net worth.

