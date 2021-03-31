Last Updated:

Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Plays Mini Pull Shot, Comes Up With Super MI Chant: WATCH

Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2021 season, Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira adorably plays a pull shot and shows her support for the Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians players have begun their training sessions ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On Monday, March 29, captain Rohit Sharma himself joined the team camp as evidenced from their social media feed. It appears that the cricketer recently shot an IPL commercial as he was seen at the studio alongside his wife Ritika Sajdeh and his two-year-old daughter Samaira Sharma.

Rohit Sharma joins Mumbai Indians camp, watch video

Rohit Sharma daughter shows adorable support for Mumbai Indians

On Wednesday, March 31, Mumbai Indians shared an adorable minute-long video of Rohit Sharma and his entire family at a studio. In the video, Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh can be seen playing with their daughter Samaira. At one point, the cricketer put his own batting helmet on his daughter while his wife asked her to replicate her dad’s favourite shot. At the time, the Mumbai Indians captain also hilariously compared his young daughter to his national teammate and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

In response, young Samaira adorably played a mini pull shot. Later, her parents asked her to show the support for Mumbai Indians. Much to the amusement of everyone, Rohit Sharma’s daughter delighted one-and-all as she jumped in joy chanting for her father’s team. Here is a look at the entire video shared by Mumbai Indians on their social media platforms.

Rohit Sharma daughter gets compared with Rishabh Pant, watch video

A look at Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021

On January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise retained 18 of their star players from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak. Here is a list of all Mumbai Indians players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Mumbai Indians squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play the opening match of the season on April 9 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Here is a look at their entire schedule of their title defence campaign.

A complete look at MI IPL 2021 schedule

Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals

In other news, Rishabh Pant has been appointed as captain of the Delhi Capitals franchise this year. The decision was taken after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer succumbed to an untimely injury, which will prompt him to skip the entire IPL 2021 season.

Rishabh Pant captain announcement

