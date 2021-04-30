Rohit Sharma's Epic Reply On Being Asked About Pakistan's Poor Run During 2019 World Cup

Rohit Sharma's one of the most epic replies to a journalist who asked him about Pakistan's poor run during the 2019 ICC World Cup has resurfaced once again on social media. Sharma is celebrating his 34th birthday today and to wish the Indian batsman on his special day, ESPNcricinfo shared an old video of Hit-man, where he can be seen giving a fitting reply to a journalist who questioned him about the Pakistan cricket team's abysmal performances in the World Cup.

"As a colleague what would you suggest to Pakistan batsmen. How they can come out from this crisis?" the journalist asked. Rohit's reply triggered a burst of immediate laughter across the room as he said, "Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana toh main aapko bilkul bataunga, abhi kya bataunga (If I ever become Pakistan's coach, I'll definitely let you know)".

On Rohit Sharma's birthday, a throwback to one of his funniest press conference lines from the 2019 World Cup ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/WJLgG8mGDd — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 30, 2021

Wishes poured in for Rohit Sharma from all over the world, including from fellow cricketers. Taking to Twitter, Raina wished his "brotherman" Rohit Sharma a very happy birthday and then blessed him with "good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year and always". Raina posted an image of him and Rohit Sharma apparently taken before the start of IPL 2021. KKR spinner and former MI cricketer Harbhajan Singh also sent wishes to Sharma on social media.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2021

Rohit Sharma, who is one of the leading run-scorers in the Indian Premier League, led his team to a victory against Rajasthan Royals last evening. The MI skipper stands at number eight position on the list of highest run-scorers in IPL this season. Sharma has scored 215 runs in 6 innings so far in the IPL, including one half-century, which came against Punjab Kings last week. Sharma's team is currently sitting at number four on the points table this season as the Blues have managed to win just three games in the tournament.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)