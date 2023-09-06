Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Agarkar Names Him As Skipper For World Cup- WATCH

Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar released the Indian Cricket Team's list for the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup on September 5, 2023. India will host the World Cup on October 5, 2023. The captain of Team India will try to lead his team to their first ICC trophy in the past ten years. On October 8, 2023, they will face Australia to begin their campaign.

Rohit Sharma reacts with joy after Ajit Agarkar announces his name as the captain

During the release of the ICC World Cup 2023 roster by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, a comical and emotional scene occurred when Rohit Sharma, who will lead Team India in the competition, offered an epic reaction that soon went viral on the internet. Rohit Sharma, who was the Indian team's vice-captain in the previous edition in 2019, is now preparing to lead the squad in the ODI World Cup for the first time in his career.

During a press conference, Ajit Agarkar unveiled Rohit Sharma as the captain, and the Indian captain couldn't contain his enthusiasm and joy, visibly showing his joy with a triumphant fist motion. This adorable moment has been widely shared and debated on the internet, with fans and cricket aficionados praising the choice of Rohit Sharma as captain. Notably, Rohit Sharma's remarkable performance in the previous World Cup in 2019, in which he scored five hundreds, is still a World Cup record.

Team India’s squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Team India squad includes: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

For the forthcoming major competition, India has released a roster with a clear structure that includes seven batsmen, four bowlers, and four all-rounders. It is noteworthy that the selection committee chose to include KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the team despite the fact that both players had recently returned from injuries. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, however, did not make the team.

India has chosen to incorporate three left-arm spinners in the bowling lineup, demonstrating their variety in the spin department. To improve the team's bowling capabilities for the competition, the squad also includes three specialised pacers. This evenly matched team aims to improve India's chances in the contest.