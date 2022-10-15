Rohit Sheds Light On Playing 11 Vs Pakistan: 'I Don't Believe In Last Minute Decisions'

With just a week remaining for India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2022, fans cannot be more excited. Ahead of what promises to be yet another exciting clash between the two arch-rivals, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma stated that he already has a playing 11 in mind for the game.

Rohit Sharma sheds light on India's playing 11

While speaking at the ICC press conference on Saturday, Team India captain Rohit Sharma explained why he has already decided on playing 11 against Pakistan despite over a week remaining for the clash. "I don’t believe in last-minute decisions," explained the hitman before adding, "We want to keep our boys informed about team selection before so that they can prepare early. I already have my XI for the Pakistan match. Already those players are informed. I don’t believe in a last-minute thing. I want them to prepare well."

While the 35-year-old unsurprisingly did not reveal the names of the players in the playing 11 for the clash against Pakistan, his remarks did seem to suggest that Mohammed Shami will not play Team India's opener. "I haven’t seen Shami as yet. But I am hearing good things about him. I will gauge him during the practice in Brisbane tomorrow," said Rohit. Shami was included in India's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

India's full T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Rohit explains the importance of India vs Pakistan clash

When Rohit Sharma was asked about the rivalry between India and Pakistan, the hitman replied, "We understand the importance of India vs Pakistan match but there is no point in talking every time, even when we met during Asia Cup, we keep talking about the families, which cars do you have."