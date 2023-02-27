Rollers And Steel Sheets: Australia Use Unique Ways In Preparation For IND Vs AUS 3rd Test

The Australia cricket team's tour of India has not been a memorable one so far with thumping defeats coming in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia lost the first Test in Nagpur by innings and 132 runs before going down in the second Test in Delhi by 6 wickets. It cost the visitors a chance to take home the coveted trophy, which has been with India since 2017. Australia have two more games left in the country and the side will look to win both matches in order to avoid going back empty-handed.

Ahead of the third Test match in Indore, the Australian cricket team took to the field for a unique fielding practice session, which saw them sweating it out in the sun with steel sheets, rugby balls, and rollers in play. Australia's assistant coach Andrew Borovec explained in a video that they brought in some extra stuff to create a tough fielding challenge for the players. He also disclosed that some of those ideas came from players themselves since they know how the ball may move in Indian conditions.

"It's slips practice with a difference, I suppose. All in the spirit of trying to replicate the type of trajectory that you get on match day, really. Whether it be to spinners or to quicks. It's amazing what you can come up with when you have a bit of a look around at places like this that can actually help create a similar environment. I'd be selling the session short if I didn't refer to the players, as well," Borovec said in the video.

"They [players] come up with heaps of great ideas and innovations along the way too. That's the goal of training; to open up, to encourage the players to invent and solve some problems and come up with new things. Some things work, and some things don't. But what you do is, come away with a few things to take away for the future," he added.

"Again, it creates a different trajectory off the bat or in this case off the ball, and that's based on feedback from the fielders themselves too. Some can go higher, some can shoot low. And if you look at the type of catch you get in close there on the leg side or offside. Yeah, that's the variability we're talking about. Repetition, but without repetition," Borovec said.

Rollers, footys, steel sheets - the Aussies are getting innovative with their fielding sessions in India #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/nyTSmjEDjp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 26, 2023

India vs Australia, 3rd Test

The third Test match is scheduled to take place in Indore starting March 1. The third Test was earlier slated to be played in Dharamsala, however, the match was later shifted to Indore when it emerged the outfield in the Himalayan ground is still not ready for an international event. Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the third Test and Steve Smith will captain in his absence. Cummins has flown back to Australia due to a family emergency.

Australia squad for the third Test: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au