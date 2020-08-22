RP Singh Recalls MS Dhoni's Advice During T20 World Cup 2007 Final Against Pakistan

RP Singh revealed what makes Mahendra Singh Dhoni a special player is his perfect understanding of the game as well as the situation awareness. Rudra Pratap Singh was a key member of Team India's squad that had won the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

'Tremendous reading of the batsmen': RP Singh

While speaking to Cricket.com, RP Singh recalled the T20 World Cup final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan and went on to say MS had told him in advance that Pakistan's then wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal would be bowled as his feet were not moving. He then asked Singh to forget about other things and just concentrate on bowling line and length and that is when the veteran left-arm seamer realised that 'Captain Cool' had got a tremendous reading of batsmen because he would have bowled differently to Akmal.

The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then added that he had asked for a different fielding set-up but Mahi convinced him in such a way that it was easier to follow.

Dhoni & Co. rewrite history

Team India led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni comprised of a young unit after senior players Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid had refused to play the shortest format. The Men In Blue had defied all the odds and made it to the finals by beating strong teams like England, the hosts South Africa and Ricky Ponting's mighty Australia and thereby setting up a dream finale against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

India had earlier got the better of Pakistan in the group stages with a win in the bowl-outs after a nerve-wracking tie. In the summit clash, the Men In Blue had posted 157/5 in their 20 overs and had reduced their arch-rivals to 77/6. However, Misbah-ul Haq once again came to the rescue just like he had during the league match and took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners as the match went right down to the wire.

With 13 needed off the final over, MS Dhoni took a big risk of giving the ball to an inexperienced Joginder Sharma over Harbhajan Singh. On the very first delivery, Sharma had bowled a wide ball under pressure and not only did he have to bowl it once again but it had also reduced the Men In Green's deficit. He managed a dot ball in the following delivery.

On the next delivery, he was dispatched into the stands by Misbah after having bowled a full toss outside off stump. India were snatching defeat from the jaws of victory as 6 runs were needed from 4 balls. Then came the moment which would go on to become immortal. The medium-pacer then bowled a full-length delivery and Misbah could have once again taken him to the cleaners but surprisingly, he played that infamous scoop-shot by going across the stumps and at one point, it seemed as if the ball would go past the boundary ropes after one bounce.

However, S Sreesanth covered a lot of distance and took an outstanding catch under pressure at fine-leg as the Indian players and the crowd erupted in joy. India went on to win the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 by five runs.

''In the air Sreesanth takes it. India win. Unbelievable scenes here at the bull-ring. Geoff Lawson can't believe it, the Pakistan players stunned and India would believe they have got out of a corner. Misbah-ul-Haq does not want to leave the field but what a match for a 20-20 final! India the world champions'', said Ravi Shastri on air.

