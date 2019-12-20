The Debate
RR IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020

Cricket News

Have a look at the full RR IPL 2020 team. The team's newest members include veterans like Robin Uthappa and David Miller. Here is the full 25-member line-up.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
rr ipl 2020 team

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals will attempt to regain the IPL trophy after a long wait of 11 years. With a new skipper in Steve Smith and a new head coach in Andrew McDonald, RR went into the IPL Auction on Thursday in Kolkata and got a hold on some interesting players. Here is a look at their top buys from the 2020 Auction and their whole squad.

RR 2020 Players List: Top buys at the IPL Auction 2020

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa is one of the IPL's most prolific run-scorers and his next team was a matter of huge interest. Uthappa was picked up by Rajasthan for Rs. 3 crore. He will definitely strengthen the top order of the team and perfectly replace Ajinkya Rahane.

Jaydev Unadkat

The Unadkat-Royals love-story has not ended yet. The Saurashtra bowler was picked up by the Royals once again for a fee of Rs. 3 crore. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The 17-year-old Mumbai youngster has been a great performer in the domestic circuit and all eyes were on him at the auction. Rajasthan won him after an intense bidding war, which ended at Rs. 2.4 crore.

Andrew Tye

The 2018 Orange Cap winner was released by the Kings XI Punjab and found no takers when he was initially announced at the auction. However, Rajasthan showed faith in Tye and picked him up for Rs. 1 crore when his name was put up for bidding once again.

David Miller

Miller's impeccable IPL record is still respected by many and it was of high interest as to where the former KXIP batsman will go. Miller, however, found little interest in the auction and was picked up by the Royals for a small sum of INR 75 lakh.

RR IPL 2020 team

  1. Steve Smith (captain)
  2. Ben Stokes
  3. Sanju Samson
  4. Andrew Tye
  5. Kartik Tyagi
  6. Ankit Rajpoot
  7. Shreyas Gopal
  8. Rahul Tewatia
  9. Jaydev Unadkat
  10. Mayank Markande
  11. Mahipal Lomror
  12. Oshane Thomas
  13. Riyan Parag
  14. Yashasvi Jaiswal
  15. Anuj Rawat
  16. Akash Singh
  17. Jofra Archer
  18. David Miller
  19. Jos Buttler
  20. Manan Vohra
  21. Shashank Singh
  22. Varun Aaron
  23. Tom Curran
  24. Robin Uthappa 
  25. Anirudha Joshi

Published:
