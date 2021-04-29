RR Skipper Sanju Samson Asserts Team's Purpose Is To Lift India's Spirit Amid COVID Battle

After Rajasthan Royals (RR) donated INR 7.5 crores to India's battle against COVID-19, skipper Sanju Samson stated that the purpose of the IPL tournament this year was to bring up the spirit of the country and play some good cricket. Sharing how the team felt privileged to be playing amid the second wave of COVID-19, Samson added the financial contribution was the least they could do to bring up the morale of the nation.

"I think it is the least we can do looking at the financial part. We often talk about the situation throughout the country and the world, I think it is very important for us. We feel very privileged to be out there and play this game. I think we just need to go out there and play some good cricket, we keep having discussions of the purpose of playing this game today. The purpose is to play some good cricket to bring up the spirit of the entire country," said Samson to news agency ANI.

Speaking on the team's knock in IPL 2021, Sanju Samson stated that while RR was going through a tough phase, they still believed in talking positively. Rajasthan Royals is currently at the 7th spot of the IPL Points table with just 4 points. "I believe it is a funny tournament, funny things have happened in the past, we believe in our players. We know we are going through a tough phase, we know our star players are not available for us. I am proud of my team that we are still talking positively and we are looking to win the coming games," he added.

RR contributes 7.5 crores to COVID-19 battle

Earlier today, Rajasthan Royals became the first IPL team to announce a contribution towards COVID relief. The donation of Rs 7.5 crore came after several players, led by Pat Cummins, made humble donations to battle the health crisis amidst reports of oxygen shortage and other COVID drugs. The funds have been raised by the players and team owners along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT), the franchise said on Thursday in a release.

(With Agency Inputs)