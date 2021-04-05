RR Team Become Last To Reveal Jersey For IPL 2021 After Title Sponsor Delay, Fans Explode

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is inching closer and there is a significant buzz ahead of the 14th season of the franchise-based T20 tournament considering the prominent names that are slated to feature in it. The participating teams have already kicked off their preparatory camp ahead of the much-anticipated season. Rajasthan Royals also have commenced their training sessions, and they recently provided their fans with a major update. The inaugural champions of the league unveiled the new RR jersey 2021 that Sanju Samson and co. will be seen wearing in the competition.

RR jersey 2021: Rajasthan Royals reveal their new team jersey

The Rajasthan Royals enjoy a tremendous fan following in the league and are also one of the most celebrated teams of the competition. However, despite attaining monumental success in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League, they have visibly struggled in terms of consistency when it comes to their on-field performances. The RR team management has introduced notable changes ahead of the upcoming season in an attempt to turn their fortunes around.

In an unsurprisingly move, former captain Steve Smith was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was named as the new captain for the RR team. Apart from making several alterations to their squad, they have also introduced a fresh new jersey that their players will be seen donning in the impending season of the cash-rich league.

It is worth mentioning that Rajasthan Royals were one of the last teams to have locked in a title sponsor for the IPL 2021. The franchise ultimately named Expo 2020 Dubai as their title sponsors. Moreover, apart from Expo 2020 Dubai, brands like Nine Sanitary Napkins, TV9 Bharatvarsh, KEI Wires & Cables and Jio will also serve as the principal sponsors. The franchise took to its Twitter account to unveil the RR jersey 2021 -

Fans react to RR team's new jersey

Now that's quite a Royal way to reveal âš¡ðŸ’¯ðŸ”¥#RR #RoyalsFamily #HallaBol — They Call Me Sayu (@steemersayu907) April 4, 2021

Loved the Jersey love the efforts you guys put and been loving the team since the beginning, stage is set let's bring the trophy back boys.#HallaBol #RR — Naveen (@iamnaveen46) April 4, 2021

Incredible scenes at SMS Stadium, Jaipur. Great job on the match jersey reveal guys. ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜ — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) April 4, 2021

The word ROYAL peaked here ðŸ™Œ. Absolutely stunned by this reveal. Phenomenal just phenomenal work guys ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥. And obviously without any doubt , I'm loving the jersey ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ — Mayank Jain (@mayankRRfan) April 4, 2021

It's absolutely fire ðŸ”¥ , just waiting for 12th April ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤© — KK Dhakad bundi (@AnshuDhakar) April 5, 2021

RR team for IPL 2021

Sanju Samson (c), David Miller, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Dube, Jos Buttler, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Undadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Anju Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav.

Ben Stokes IPL 2021

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes looked in scintillating form during the India vs England ODI series. The dynamic cricketer has commenced training alongside the Rajasthan Royals squad for the Indian T20 carnival and the cricketer is expected to play a major role for his team. The Ben Stokes IPL 2021 salary of â‚¹12.5 crore makes him one of the highest-paid players in the season.

RR IPL 2021 schedule

Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2021 campaign on April 12 as they take on the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They are scheduled to play five matches in Mumbai, four matches in Delhi, three matches in Kolkata and two in Bangalore. Here is the RR IPL 2021 schedule -

