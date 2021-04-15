RR Vs DC Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, All IPL 2021 Match 7 Details

The Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals will collide in the 7th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, April 15. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high-octane clash is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The RR vs DC live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

RR vs DC Dream11 prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals preview

The Delhi Capitals showcased a dominant brand of cricket in their opening encounter against the Chennai Super Kings. They claimed a comprehensive victory in their first game of the season where their opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw looked to be in fabulous form. The last year's finalists will be keen to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into their upcoming match as well as they look to claim their second successive win.

Rajasthan Royals were involved in a high-scoring encounter against the Punjab Kings. However, they came second in the contest, despite a sensational century from their skipper Sanju Samson. They will look to get off the mark on the points table and a victory against the in-form Delhi Capitals will do wonders for their confidence. Ben Stokes' absence could prove to be a major blow for the inaugural champions. However, they have a number of prominent T20 players in their line-up this season, and they are expected to give a tough fight to the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming fixture.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Mumbai weather forecast

As predicted by AccuWeather, the weather conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket. There are no chances of rain in Mumbai on the day, and clear skies are expected during the match. The temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

RR vs DC Dream11 prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

Batsmen from both teams will be licking their lips looking at the surface at the Wankhede Stadium. The wicket is expected to provide ample assistance for the batters and the shortest boundaries and lightning-quick outfields will give them an advantage over the bowlers. Faster bowlers will struggle to find swing and will look to rely on their variations to stop the flow of runs. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first, considering the wicket and the weather conditions.

Average first innings score: 167 (75 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 38, Lost – 37

RR vs DC Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

In a huge blow to the Rajasthan Royals, England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the IPL 2021 after playing only one match for the franchise. The ace all-rounder is suspected to have broken his finger while attempting to dismiss Chris Gayle at the boundary line in the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings encounter. Apart from Stokes, England international Jofra Archer also will not feature in the contest as he is yet to regain match fitness after his hand surgery.

According to ANI, Delhi Capitals speedster, Anrich Nortje who had missed the opening game of the season for the side, tested positive for COVID-19 recently. He is still awaiting reports of his second COVID-19 test and will be unavailable for selection for DC's clash against RR. Uncertainty looms over Kagiso Rabada's inclusion as well as the fast bowler had travelled to Mumbai along with Anrich Nortje from South Africa.

RR vs DC Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

RR: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra and Avesh Khan.

RR vs DC best team: RR vs DC player record

Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals side in the last season. The southpaw had slammed 618 in the 13th edition. Sanju Samson emerged to be the most prolific] run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals last year as the wicketkeeper-batsman accumulated 375 runs in the UAE. DC's Kagiso Rabada picked up 30 wickets In IPL 2020 and finished the season as the Purple Cap winner. Jofra Archer claimed 20 wickets last year for RR and was their leading wicket-taker.

RR vs DC best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – S Dhawan, S Samson, J Buttler, P Shaw

Vice-Captain – R Pant, M Stoinis, C Morris

Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

RR vs DC Dream11 team

Keeper – S Samson (VC), J Buttler, R Pant

Batsmen – S Dhawan (C), P Shaw, R Parag

All-Rounders – C Morris, M Stoinis

Bowlers – C Sakariya, A Khan, R Ashwin

RR vs DC Dream11 prediction

Delhi Capitals are likely to trump the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The RR vs DC match prediction and RR vs DC playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RR vs DC Dream11 team and RR vs DC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Rajasthan Royals / Delhi Capitals / Instagram