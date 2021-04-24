RR Vs KKR Live Score: Rahul Tewatia To Rahul Tripathi Sparks Popular Spider-Man Meme

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are currently battling each other at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in Match 18 of the IPL 2021 season. Both the teams are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table and a win for either of the team will help them climb up the points chart. Speaking about the RR vs KKR live score, the Men in Gold and Purple are 88/4 after 14 overs at the time of writing, with openers Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, skipper Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine all sent back to the pavilion.



IPL live score: KKR Twitter handle trolls Rahul Tripathi and Rahul Tewatia

While Rajasthan bowlers have completely shut down the KKR batting lineup so far, the admin of the KKR Twitter handle decided o take a dig at Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and their own batsman Rahul Tripathi. It was in the 8th over of the KKR innings that Sanju Samson introduced Rahul Tewatia into the attack. As Rahul Tripathi faced his namesake in the first ball of the over, the KKR Twitter admin trolled both players with a Spider-Man meme. Here's the Spider-Man meme post on the KKR Twitter handle:

IPL 2021 table

RCB's win over RR on Thursday took them back to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have 6 points each but it is the Men in Yellow who are second on the points table due to a better net run rate than Delhi Capitals. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are fourth with 4 points after losing to Punjab Kings on Friday.

Punjab Kings are 5th on the points table after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians. They are followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad on the 6th spot. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals take the 7th and 8th spots on the table respectively. A win for either of the team will see them climb to the 6th spot for the time being.

