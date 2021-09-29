RR Vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How To Watch Match On TV And Online In India

The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is scheduled to be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday Here's a look at RR vs RCB Live Streaming, RR vs RCB date and time and RR vs RCB IPL 2021 live streaming online details.

RR vs RCB Live Streaming details: Check out RR vs RCB date and time

The RR vs RCB match is set to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Speaking about the RR vs RCB Live Streaming details All the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. Speaking about RR vs RCB IPL 2021 live streaming online details fans can catch all the live action on the Disney+ Hotstar app. To catch the IPL live scores 2021 fans can go to the IPL website.

This is what the Points Table looks like after Match 42 of #VIVOIPL. 🔽 #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/JGWUyjqXbW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2021

RR vs RCB match preview

This match represents two teams that are fighting for a spot in the playoff round. RCB are comfortably sitting in third place on the IPL 2021 points table and are very much assured to qualify for the playoffs under Virat Kohli who will be leading the team for the final season. RCB will come into the match after beating Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians in their previous match and with Kohli and Maxwell back in form Rajasthan Royals bowlers will have a tough task in hand to stop the duo in the upcoming contest.

The bowling department is being led by Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel, who took the first hat-trick of IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians. Yuzvendra Chahal who was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad is slowly getting into his groove and proving a point to the selectors.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand are seventh on the points table and will be eager to win the match and climb the IPL 2021 points table. The biggest problem for RR this season has been the lack of support for captain Sanju Samson in the batting department. The skipper has looked good with the bat so far, but the other batsmen have failed to put up runs consistently which has affected the performance of the team. The bowling department has bowled decently but has lacked the cutting edge in absence of Jofra Archer. This is a do or die situation for the bowlers and they need to step up for their team and keep them in hunt for the play-off spot.