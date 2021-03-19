Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Maharashtrian-style Welcome At CSK Team 2021 Training Camp: WATCH

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already started gearing up for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Men in Yellow got going with their first training camp of the season on March 9 with a number of players including captain MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu among others in attendance in Chennai. Young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad also joined the CSK team 2021 a couple of weeks ago.

CSK use popular Marathi song 'Zingaat' to welcome welcome youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad

On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of CSK posted a video of Ruturaj Gaikwad's training at the camp and welcomed the young batsman in Maharashtrian style. In the video, Gaikwad is seen batting in the nets where he hits some delightful strokes. However, what stole the show was the popular song 'Zingaat' from the movie 'Sairat' that the franchises used in the video to welcome the Maharashtra-based cricketer. As expected, fans showered the video with a lot of love and lauded the Chennai-based franchise for using the song. Here's a look at CSK's post for Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad has impressed one and all with sensational batting performances in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Maharashtra captain smashed a stunning century against Himachal Pradesh and will be keen to carry his form in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Gaikwad did not have an ideal start in the IPL 2020. He failed to make an impact in his initial matches, and a cloud of uncertainty loomed over his future with the CSK side. However, the 24-year-old silenced his critics by becoming the first uncapped player to score three successive half-centuries in the competition. Gaikwad is once again expected to play a major role in IPL 2021 for the three-time champions and is likely to retain his place as an opener.

According to the CSK team 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK team 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh).

SOURCE: RUTURAJ GAIKWAD INSTAGRAM