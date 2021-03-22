Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals MS Dhoni's New 'Masterstroke' For CSK Team 2021 At Training Camp

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already begun training for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Several of their stars, including captain MS Dhoni, can be seen sweating it out at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Apart from regular training, it seems like the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is also employing some of his famous on-field acumen onto his younger teammates. A lot about this was recently revealed by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni in CSK team 2021 training sessions, watch video

Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up on MS Dhoni simulating match situations in training

On Monday, March 22, the CSK franchise shared a two-minute video on their social media platforms. In the video, Ruturaj Gaikwad can be seen explaining CSK’s training strategies as his teammates go full throttle in the background. Gaikwad revealed that they have been having match simulations in order to get accustomed to the imminent tough games of the IPL 2021 season.

The 24-year-old stated that their captain MS Dhoni had suggested the idea of match simulations where players are given specific tasks to achieve in the nets. He said that regular training in the nets does not ideally present a match situation as the players are just playing some shots without being worried about the team’s total. Gaikwad added that through simulations, players are being told to “having six overs, targeting sixty, or sometimes you are two wickets down and you have to build up from there”.

Ruturaj Gaikwad talks about CSK and MS Dhoni’s training strategy, watch video

Gearing up for the #SummerOf2021!



EP 2ï¸âƒ£ - Anbuden Diaries brings the Pride's strategic preparations in upping their concentration and intensity levels. #WhistlePodu #Yellove ðŸ’›ðŸ¦ pic.twitter.com/aNodduo9km — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2021

CSK team 2021 updates

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a list of all CSK players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

CSK players schedule for IPL 2021

Image source: IPLT20.COM