Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of Three-match T20I Series Against New Zealand

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the three-match T20 International series against New Zealand after he complained of a wrist injury. The 25-year-old Maharashtra cricketer went to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to get himself checked where he obtained a prognosis and is undergoing treatment.

Gaikwad played his last match against Hyderabad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy where he scored 8 and 0. This is not the first time Gaikwad has missed a match due to his wrist. Last year, Gaikwad missed a T20I against Sri Lanka due to the same injury.

In-form opener missing

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in an amazing form this domestic season. In the 90 T20 matches he has played so far, Gaikwad has scored 2,836 runs at an average of over 30. He recently played a 195-run knock against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. Gaikwad has also emerged as a match-winner for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the 9 T20Is Ruturaj Gaikwad has played for India, he has scored 135 runs at an average of 16.88.

Will there be a replacement?

BCCI is not likely to announce a replacement for Ruturaj and Prithvi Shaw might get a chance in the playing XI in his absence. However, Shaw might have to compete against Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill. Gill has been in blazing form and was named the Player of the Series in the one-day tourney. Tripathi too is in good form and has his performance against Sri Lanka to vouch for him.

On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw is set for a comeback in the Indian team after performing extremely well for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. Team India will play New Zealand in the three-match T20 International series. The first match will be played in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

Meanwhile, in big news for the Indian cricket team, Ravindra Jadeja is set to make a return to the squad after a long injury layoff. The BCCI is reportedly awaiting a fitness report from the NCA on February 1. Ravindra Jadeja underwent a knee surgery last year and hasn't played for India since August 2022. If all is well, a decision will be taken on his availability for the four-match Test series against Australia starting February 7.