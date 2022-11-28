Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday broke a flurry of records while playing against Uttar Pradesh at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 220 off 159 balls to become the 11th Indian player to hit a List A double century. He also became the first batsman in the world to hit seven sixes in a single over over in List A cricket. Gaikwad scored a record 43 runs in an over when he managed to hit seven maximums off Shiva Singh's bowling.

The incident occurred in the 49th over of Maharashtra's innings when Gaikwad was batting at 164 runs. Shiva Singh was brought into the attack by Uttar Pradesh captain Karan Sharma. Gaikwad smashed the bowler for seven straight sixes in the over, including one off a no-ball to reach the 200-run mark. Gaikwad achieved the feat in the quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is Gaikwad's maiden double century in the format.

Thanks to Gaikwad's amazing knock, Maharashtra scored 330/5 in 20 overs. Gaikwad's knock was made up of 10 boundaries and 16 sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 138.36. Apart from Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne and Azim Kazi also contributed with 37 runs each. Kartik Tyagi picked a three-wicket haul for Uttar Pradesh, while Shivam Sharma and Ankit Rajpoot scalped one wicket each.

Gaikwad​ recalls Dhoni's brilliant advice on how to deal with success, failures

Meanwhile, Gaikwad recently revealed how former India captain MS Dhoni taught him to stay neutral when things aren't going as planned.

"All the players gelled really well. Everyone used to be a little quiet for 10–15 mins after losing a game. But Mahi bhai...after coming back from the presentation, would tell us, 'Relax boys, it happens.' You tend to relax a little bit after hearing that. MS Dhoni taught me how to stay neutral when things aren't going your way. And even when you are on the winning side, it is important to stay neutral," Gaikwad told Aakash Chopra during the special interaction.

