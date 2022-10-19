Ruturaj Gaikwad Turns Wicketkeeper In SMAT 2022, Does A MS Dhoni-style Stumping: WATCH

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was in outstanding form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match against Kerela as he not only delivered with the bat but also with the gloves behind the stumps. As a wicket-keeper, the 25-year-old was extremely quick to knock the bails off to dismiss opposition skipper Sanju Samson, a dismissal that reminded some fans of legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls off MS Dhoni-like stumping

As seen in the video below, Ruturaj Gaikwad pulled off an MS Dhoni-like stumping after Sanju Samson stepped outside the crease with an attempt to hit a lofted shot. With Samson missing the shot completely, Gaikwad was quick to grab the ball behind the stumps and knock the bails off. Gaikwad's brilliance as a wicket-keeper caught the eyes of several Chennai Super Kings fans, with some of them also going on to state that the 25-year-old can replace legendary Indian captain, MS Dhoni, behind the stumps.

Gaikwad helps Maharashtra beat Kerela in SMAT 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a scintillating hundred to power Maharashtra to a 40-run win over Kerala in an Elite group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday. Opting to bat, skipper Gaikwad went on a six-hitting spree, clubbing seven maximums and eight fours in his 68-ball 114, to single-handedly take Maharashtra to 167 for four.

In reply, Kerala could only manage to score 127 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their stipulated 20 overs, with Rohan Kunnummal top-scoring with a 44-ball 58 at the top of the innings. For Maharashtra, Satyajeet Bachhav (3/11) and Azim Kazi (2/25) took three and two wickets respectively, while Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1/16) and Shamshuzama Kazi (1/8) accounted for one each.

The win has helped Maharashtra go level on points (12) with fourth-placed Kerela in Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after five games. Meanwhile, the group is led by Karnataka, who have scored 16 points after five matches. While second-placed Haryana and third-placed Services have also scored the same number of points, they are below Karnataka in the standings because of an inferior net run rate.

