Sreesanth Picks 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma Over Virat Kohli As Captain; Read Why

S Sreesanth has picked Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli to lead his Indian XI team. Kohli has 43 ODI centuries and 70 international tons while Rohit, on the other hand, has a record three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and four tons in T20I cricket. Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date.

Rohit Sharma leads Sreesanth's India XI

During a recent interview to a news channel, while picking the captain of his India XI, the veteran pacer went on to say that he believes in picking one team for all formats and at the same time, picked the 'Hitman' as the captain of the game's shortest format while saying that Kohli can take over the mantle in the other two formats i.e. Test and One Day International.

Here is Sreesanth's India XI:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Sreesanth.

Rohit & Virat's IPL/ Team India captaincy careers

Rohit had led India to a Nidhas Trophy tri-series triumph featuring Bangladesh Sri Lanka in March 2018 and then led the Men In Blue to an Asia Cup victory later that year. Sharma was the stand-in-captain on both occasions as regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested. The elegant opener has also led the Mumbai Indians to a record four IPL title triumphs in the 2013, 2015, 2017, and, 2019 editions respectively.

Under Virat's captaincy, the Men In Blue have registered a few emphatic wins that include India's first-ever ODI series win in South Africa and then their maiden Test, as well as ODI series, wins on Australian soil later in the year. However, India have failed to win a multi-nation tournament under his captaincy. Under the batting megastar's reign, the two-time world champions finished as the runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and were knocked out in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

He had led the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the finals of IPL 2016 were they were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

