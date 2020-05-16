Sreesanth Reveals Reason For Legendary On-pitch Dance After Hitting Six; Read Details

S Sreesanth was known for his aggressive and over the top celebrations on the field during his playing days. However, the way he had celebrated during India's tour of South Africa in the 2006/07 season should be right on top of the list. It so happened that during the first Test match in Johannesburg, after smashing former South African pacer Andre Nel for a six, he was seen dancing all the way to the non-strikers' end which entertained one and all. Sreesanth has now come forward and spoken on that moment of madness.

'Some momentary madness':S Sreesanth

During a recent Instagram live session with a sports news website, the veteran pacer went on to say that Andre Nel was talking a lot back then as he kept on saying that Indians don’t have a heart and the South Africans were a better team. The speedster then mentioned he wanted to tell Nel to take a look at the scoreboard once India had the upper hand. He also added that he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, and a lot of the Indian batsmen had failed to score too many runs on that day.

Recalling that hilarious incident after having dispatched the tall South African bowler into the stands, the Kerala cricketer added that it was some momentary madness and that he had the memory of former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly flinging his shirt after India's historic win in the Natwest tri-series final against England in 2002. The two-time world champion then admitted that he had basically replicated the action of taming a wild horse with the bat.

Meanwhile, the 2011 World Cup winner also revealed that he never got out to Andre Nel in that entire series and did not even dance during the Durban Test match after having hit the fast bowler for three boundaries.