SA Legend Graeme Smith Gives Honest Advice To India's Rahul Tewatia; 'Stay Off Twitter...'

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has shared a piece of advice for Indian all-rounder Rahul Tewatia after his non-inclusion in the Indian squad for the series against Ireland. Tewatia was left out of the Indian squad for the two-match series despite his outstanding display in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). After his snub, Tewatia had taken to Twitter to express his disappointment at not being included in the squad.

While speaking about the Indian squad for the Ireland series, Smith stressed the importance of Tewatia focusing on his game and performing. He advised Tewatia to perform so well that the selectors will be forced to consider him the next time an Indian squad is announced.

"India have so many talented players. The selectors, Rahul and Rohit, now have an idea of what the majority of the squad is going to look like and who are the players that are vying for the other squad positions. So it's very difficult to sit here and say. We know he has done so well but there is so much competition out there," Smith told Star Sports.

"I would tell him 'stay off Twitter, focus on your game, perform. Make sure the next time the squad comes out, no one can leave you out because you have just dashed that door down'," he added.

Tewatia in IPL 2022

Tewatia had a strong IPL season this year, helping Gujarat Titans win a handful of games on his own while filling in as a finisher. Tewatia played 16 matches and scored 217 runs with an excellent strike rate of 147.62 and an average of 31. One of his most valuable IPL performances came against Punjab Kings, when he blasted two consecutive sixes off the final two deliveries to assist his team win the game. Gujarat went on to win the IPL in their maiden season in the competition.

India's squad for the Ireland series: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Image: AP/IPL/BCCI