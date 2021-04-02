SA Vs PAK 1st ODI Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, UK, USA, WI And Canada?

South Africa will take on Pakistan in the first ODI of their three-match series on Tuesday, April 2. The fixture will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash between the two cricketing nations, here we look at the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming and telecast details from several countries.

SA vs PAK 1st ODI live telecast in UAE

Cricket fans in the UAE will be able to catch the live action of the South Africa vs Pakistan match on OSN Sports Cricket HD. One can catch New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UAE from 12:00 PM local time. Along with UAE, the particular network will also provide the live telecast of the South Africa vs Bangladesh matches in several other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The countries list for the network includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK

As Sky Sports Cricket has signed a three-year deal with South Africa, the upcoming matches between South Africa and Pakistan. Fans will be able to catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in the UK on Sky Sports Cricket as well as Sky Sports Main Event from 8:00 AM (GMT)

SA vs PAK 1st ODI USA channel and South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming in Canada and West Indies

Cricket enthusiasts from the United States of America can tune into Willow TV to catch the live action of the South Africa vs Pakistan cricket matches. The live telecast and streaming for the ODI series opener will begin from 4:00 AM (ET) in USA. The live telecast of the matches is also made available on Willow TV for viewers in Canada from 4:00 AM (ET). Fans can also watch the live stream of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live telecast and streaming of the SA vs PAK 1st ODI can be viewed on Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN in the Caribbean region from 4:00 AM (Barbados time).

South Africa vs Pakistan schedule

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Sunday, April 4

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Wednesday, April 7

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Saturday, April 10

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Monday, April 12

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Wednesday, April 14

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I: Friday, April 16

South Africa vs Pakistan squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter