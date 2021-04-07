SA Vs PAK 3rd ODI Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In NZ, Australia And SA?

South Africa will take on Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday, April 7 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here's a look at the details of the SA vs PAK 3rd ODI live telecast in South Africa, South Africa vs Pakistan schedule, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia and SA vs PAK 3rd ODI New Zealand channel.

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI Preview

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, fans are in for a cracking series decider. While Pakistan won the first ODI by three wickets, South Africa made a remarkable comeback to win the second ODI by 17 runs. The Men in Green are certainly favourites to win the final ODI against a second-string South African side.

After the second ODI, South Africa's IPL-bound players like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and David Miller among others left for India. The absence of leading South African stars certainly gives Pakistan an edge over the Proteas and considering the fearless brand of cricket they have played in the series, they will be riding high on confidence in this series-deciding contest.

SA vs PAK 2nd ODI live telecast in South Africa, Australia & New Zealand

The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI live telecast in South Africa will be made available on SuperSport. Fans can catch the live action of the third ODI from 10:00 AM local time in the region. Cricket lovers can tune into Fox Sports to catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia at 7.00 PM (Canberra time). One can also visit their digital channels for the live streaming of the matches. The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI New Zealand channel is Sky Sports, which is also the digital partner for the series and the match starts at 9.00 PM local time.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details for India

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI in India will be televised on the Star Sports Network. To catch the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming, fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar from 1.30 PM IST.

South Africa vs Pakistan schedule

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Saturday, April 10

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Monday, April 12

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Wednesday, April 14

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I: Friday, April 16

