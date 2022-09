SA20 Auction 2022: Complete List Of Sold And Unsold Players At SA20 Players Auction

The player auction for the inaugural season of South Africa’s upcoming new T20 League, the SA20 was held in Capetown on Monday. The six-team tournament will take place in January 2023, where a total of 33 matches will be played. While 533 players across the globe registered for the SA20 auction, but each team is allowed to have a maximum of 17 players in their squad.

Tristan Stubbs emerged as the most expensive player in the SA20 League, after fetching a bid worth 9.2 million rand. Oaaarl Royals roped in Tabraiz Shamsi at R4.3M into their side in the auction, alongside fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for R3.4M. While Durban SG bought wicket-keeper batter, Heinrich Klaasen, for R4.5M, Dwayne Pretorious also found himself among the most expensive players at the auction.

Other big signings include pacer Marco Jansen to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R6.1M, while MI Cape Town acquired the services of Rassie van der Dussen for R3.9M. While teams were given an option to select five players pre-auction, their squad size for the season was set at 17. This includes a maximum of seven foreign signings.

SA20 player auction: Pre-auction picks by teams

MI Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis

Paarl Royals - Jos Buttler, David Miller, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch

RPSG Durban franchise - Jason Holder, Quinton de Kock, Reece Topley, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayan

Pretoria Capitals - Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius

Johannesburg Super Kings - Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd

Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman

SA20 player auction: Full squads after player auction

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Donavon Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Tom Abell

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, Odean Smith

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Jimmy Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell

SA20 Player Auction: As it happened

Bayers Swanepoel Unsold

James Fuller sold to Sunrisers for R425,000

Ramon Simmonds sold to Royals for R175,000

Malusi Siboto sold to JSK for R175,000

Evan Jones sold to Royals for 1.7 million rand

Unmukt Chand unsold

Pite van Biljon unsold

Farhaan Behardien unsold

George Scrimshaw unsold

Henry Brookes unsold

Dayyaan Galiem unsold

Christiaan Jonker sold to DSG for R175,000

Imraan Manack sold to Royals for R175,000

Ferisco Adams sold to Royals for R325,000

Marques Ackerman sold to Sunrisers for R175,000

Pieter Malan unsold

Sam Cook unsold

Johan van Dyk unsold

Khaya Zondo unsold

Tom Moores unsold

Diego Rosier unsold

Steve Eskinazi unsold

Roelof can der Merwe sold to Sunrisers for R175,000

Delano Potgieter sold to MI Cape Town for R175,000

Aya Gqamane unsold

Paul Walter unsold

Marco Marais sold to Capitals for R175,000

Wihan Lubbe sold to Royals for R350,000

Mitchell van Buuren sold to Royals for R175,000

Adam Lyth unsold

Matthew Breetzke sold to DSG for R175,000

Donavon Ferreira sold to JSK for 5.5 million rand

Ziyaad Abrahams unsold

Mbulelo Budaza unsold

Glenton Stuurman unsold

Jake Lintott unsold

Jeffrey Vandersay unsold

Nandre Burger sold to JSK for R175,000

Adam Rossington sod to Sunrisers for R425,000

Johnson Charles sold to DSG for R425,000

Grant Roelofsen unsold

Set No. 10 now

Dunith Wellalage unsold

Bryce Parsons unsold

Dilshan Madushanka sold to DSG for R275,000

Caleb Seleka unsold

Jonathan Bird unsold

Tiaan van Vuuren unsold

Andile Simelane unsold

Fast bowlers next

Lizaad Williams sold to JSK for R325,000

Nuwan Pradeep unsold

Daryn Dupavillon unsold

Duanne Olivier unsold

Binura Fernando unsold

Chris Wood unsold

Tom Helm unsold

Junior Dala sold to DSG for R175,000

Olly Stone unsold

Akila Dananjaya unsold

Allrounders next

Wiaan Mulder unsold

Craig Overton unsold

Colin Ackermann unsold

Jon-Jon Smuts sold to Sunrisers for 2.3 million rand

Duan Jansen sold to MI Cape Town for 3.3 million rand

Roston Chase unsold

Carlos Brathwaite unsold

Lewis Gregory sold to JSK for R850,000

Batters' list comes up

Keegan Petersen unsold

Theunis de Bruyn to Capitals for 1 million rand

Dean Elgar is unsold

Harry Tector unsold

Will Jacks sold to Capitals for 1.1 million rand

Leus du Plooy sold to JSK for 1.5 million rand

Lendl Simmons unsold

Cameron Delport sold to Capitals for R800,000

Ross Taylor unsold

Sarel Erwee unsold

Ibrahim Zadran unsold

Avishka Fernando unsold

Spinners go under the hammer

Bjorn Fortuin sold to Royals for 1.5 million rand

Adil Rashid sold to Capitals for 2.4 million rand

Aaron Phangiso unsold

Simon Harmer unsold

Mason Crane sold to Sunrisers for R425,000

Matt Parkinson unsold

Hayden Walsh Jr unsold

Shaun von Berg sold to Capitals for R325,000

Junaid Dawood sold to Sunrisers for R375,000

Fast bowlers now

Matheesha Pathirana unsold

Oshane Thomas unsold

Lutho Sipamla unsold

Beuran Hendricks sold to MI Cape Town for R275,000

Kyle Abbott sold to DSG for R175,000

Hardus Viljoen unsold

Jayden Seales unsold

Tymal Mills unsold

Ollie Robinson unsold

Josh Little sold to Capitals for 1.5 million rand

Alzarri Joseph sold to JSK for 2.1 million rand

The allrounders' auction starts

Brydon Carse unsold

George Linde sold to MI Cape Town for 3.9 million rand

Keshav Maharaj to Durban's Super Giants for 2.5 million rand

Andile Phehlukwayo unsold

Sisanda Magala sold to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for 5.2 million rand

George Garton to Johannesburg Super Kings for R425,000

Sean Williams unsold

Chamika Karunaratne unsold

Wayne Parnell sold to Pretoria Capitals for 5.6 million rand

Keemo Paul sold to Durban's Super Giants for R850,000

Set 3 Players (Sold and Unsold)

Phil Salt sold to Pretoria Capitals for 2 million rand

Kusal Perera unsold

Kusal Medis unsold

Ryan Rickelton sold to MI Cape Town for 1 million rand

Dane Vilas sold to Paarl Royals for 3.3 million rand

Shai Hope goes unsold

Kyle Verreynne sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 175000 rand

David Bedingham is unsold

Dinesh Chandimal is unsold

Set 2 Players (Sold and Unsold)

Reeza Hendricks sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 4.5 million rand

Pathum Nissanka goes unsold

Jason Roy sold to Paarl Royals for 1.5 million rand

Tristan Stubbs sold to Sunrisers for 9.2 million rand

Janneman Malan sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 2.7 million rand

Temba Bavuma unsold

Brandon King unsold

Rilee Rossouw sold to Pretoria Capitals for 6.9 million rand

Harry Brook sold to Johannesburg Super Kings for 2.1 million rand

Eoin Morgan goes unsold

Set 1 Players (Sold and Unsold)

Marco Jansen sold to Sunrisers for 6.1 million rand

Heinrich Klaasen sold to Durban Super Giants for 4.5 million rand

Jimmy Neesham unsold

Rassie van der Dussen sold to MI Cape Town for 3.9 million rand

Odean Smith unsold

Dwayne Pretorius sold to Durban Super Giants 4.1 million rand

Tabrez Shamsi sold to Paarl Royals at 4.3 million rand.

Lungi Ngidi sold to Paarl Royals at 3.4 million rand.