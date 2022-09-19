SA20 Auction 2022: Teams, Rules, Purse, Players Bought, Base Price - Everything To Know

The auction for the all-new South Africa T20 League, known as SA20, is all set to be held in Cape Town on Monday, September 19. A total of 533 players will go under the hammer for six teams to fill up their roster of 17 players each. Before the first-ever auction for the SA20 league, let's take a look at everything you need to know, including players bought so far, rules, and base price.

SA20: Teams

A total of six teams will take part in the inaugural edition of the SA20 league, all of which have links to the world's biggest T20 tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MI Cape Town - owned by Mumbai Indians

Durban Super Giants - Lucknow Super Giants

Johannesburg Super Kings - owned by Chennai Super Kings

Paarl Royals - owned by Rajasthan Royals

Pretoria Capitals - owned by Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Eastern Cape - owned by Sunrisers Hyderabad

SA20: Players bought so far

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen

Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerland Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs

SA20: Team purse

The franchises have an overall purse of US$2 million, from which they can buy a maximum of 17 players. Some franchises, however, will have less many than others at the upcoming auction based on the signings they have made before the big event. For example, MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants have signed five players each before the auction, while Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape have signed only two players. So, Capitals and Sunrisers will have more money at the auction than MI Cape Town, and DSG.

SA20: Fixtures & schedule

The tournament will have 33 games in total. Following two home-and-away matches between each side, there will be two semifinal matches, and then the championship game. The CSA has not yet made the whole schedule for the tournament public, however, the competition will be held in a window between January and February.

Image: Twitter/JSK