SA20 Auction Live Streaming: How To Watch South Africa T20 League Player Auction Live?

South Africa’s upcoming new T20 league, the SA20 League has gained massive popularity among cricket fans since the time it was announced. The maiden edition of the CSA T20 League 2022 will feature six teams fighting for the elusive trophy. The player auctions for the exciting new tournament is scheduled to be held on Monday, where exciting international and domestic talents will go under the hammer, seeking to sign with the participating teams.

South African cricket stars like Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram, and David Miller have been already roped in by teams, while overseas stars like Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, and Rashid Khan are among the overseas picks. Meanwhile, local stars like Rassie van der Dussen will go under the hammer during the player auction on Monday.

A total of 316 players from 14 countries are slated to go under the hammer in the auction. The participating teams of the tournament are, MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Here’s how to watch the live streaming of the SA20 player auction.

Where will be the SA20 player auction held?

The SA20 player auction is slated to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town.

When will the SA20 player auction begin?

The SA20 player auction will begin at 2:00 PM local time and at 5:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the SA20 player auction in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the SA20 player auction live on the official Youtube channel of SA20.

How to watch the live telecast of the SA20 player auction in India?

The SA20 player auction will be telecasted in India on Sports18 channel.

How to watch the live streaming of the SA20 player auction in South Africa?

Cricket fans in South Africa can watch the event live on SuperSport.

SA20 player auction: Base prices and Team purse

The base prices of players in the auction are, Rand 1,750,000 (US$100,000 approx.), Rand 1,700,000 ($97,000 approx.) and Rand 850,000 ($48,000 approx.). Each team will have an overall purse of USD 2 million and they can buy upto a maximum of 17 players. However, the amount spent by teams on pre-auction picks will be deducted from their auction purse.

More interesting details about SA20

The six participating teams of SA20 are owned by groups that own IPL teams. While 533 players registered for the tournament, not everyone will go under the hammer as teams can have a maximum of 17 players. The teams had an option to chose maximum of five players pre-auction, but few of them have opted to chose only two. The five-player limit includes a maximum of three overseas players, one South African international player and one uncapped South African player.