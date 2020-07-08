Sachin Tendulkar Interviews Brian Lara, Predicts 2 WI Players Who Will Trouble England

The England vs West Indies series marks the return of cricketing action after a three-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jason Holder's side will face off against England at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday in the first Test match of the three-match Test series. With the occasion of the England vs West Indies series promising exciting action for cricket fans across the globe, it was only fitting that cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara preview the series.

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara lavish praise of WI skipper Jason Holder

In what was a major surprise for his fans, Sachin Tendulkar donned the journalist's hats on Wednesday and interviewed Brain Lara in a virtual session to preview the England vs West Indies series. In the chat with the Master Blaster, the Windies legend claimed that captain Jason Holder and fast bowler Kemar Roach are the key players for the Men in Maroon. B

Brian Lara lavished heavy praise on the West Indian all-rounder and claimed that the 28-year-old Holder can have a Graeme Smith sort of an impact on West Indies cricket. 'The Prince of Trinidad' said that the West Indies Cricket Board should trust Jason Holder and backed his leadership skills. Sachin Tendulkar also praised the World's No.1 Test all-rounder Jason Holder and claimed that the West Indies skipper is still one of the most underrated players in world cricket. Sachin added that Holder contributes immensely with both bat and bakl and is one of the best in the business.

Less than 9 hours to go for Cricket to resume. I caught up with my friend @sachin_rt virtually 😜 to have a chat about the West Indian side that has travelled to England to kickstart the game we love. #ENGvWI @ECB_cricket @windiescricket pic.twitter.com/gkTa1yYVtS — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) July 8, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar claims Kemar Roach is a 'complete fast bowler' in a chat with Brian Lara

In his chat with Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara also named Shai Hope and Kemar Roach as the touring players to watch out for during the England vs West Indies series. Roach was the leading wicket-taker when England toured West Indies last year and will hope to repeat his heroics when he takes the field on Wednesday. Brian Lara hoped that Shai Hope can replicate successes in the longest format of the game, having struggled to make a significant contribution so far in his career.

Speaking of Kemar Roach, Sachin Tendulkar said that with his experience, the pacer has developed into a complete fast bowler and knows when to hit the pedal hard. The Master Blaster added that 32-year-old will be key to the West Indian side during the England vs West Indies series with his ability to pick wickets and also with his truckload of experience.

Eng vs WI live streaming

Fans can watch the live telecast of the England vs West Indies series on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD. Viewers can also watch the ENG vs WI live streaming on the Sony LIV app from 3.30 PM IST. For scorecard updates of the England vs West Indies, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of England Cricket, West Indies Cricket and ICC. Cricket Australia's official website (cricket.com.au) will also provide live streaming of the England vs West Indies test match online.

(Image Credit: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram)