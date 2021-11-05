Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar Dribbles Past Virat Kohli In This Adorable Birthday Post; See Pic

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Friday, i.e. November 5, 2021. Wishes for the Delhi-born cricketer are pouring in from all across the world.

Vishal Tiwari
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Friday, i.e November 5, 2021. Wishes for the Delhi-born cricketer are pouring in from all across the world, including from former players. Sachin Tendulkar is amongst those who sent their good wishes to Kohli on his special day. The legendary batter shared a picture with Kohli, where the duo can be seen engaged in a football game, which appeared to have taken place during one of the training sessions from Tendulkar's playing days. 

"Many happy returns of the day @virat.kohli. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of success, happiness, and good health," Tendulkar captioned the post. 

It is not just Tendulkar who wished Kohli on his birthday as several other personalities from the cricket fraternity, including VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Rashid Khan, also sent their good wishes to the Indian skipper. 

Kohli leading India in T20 WC

Kohli is currently in the UAE, where he is leading the Indian cricket team in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. India are scheduled to play against Scotland tonight at Dubai International Stadium. India are currently fighting to keep their hopes of qualification alive in the marquee ICC event. India lost its first two games of the tournament before coming back strong to defeat Afghanistan on Wednesday. 

Team India need to win their remaining Super 12 games against Scotland on Friday and Namibia on Monday, respectively, as a loss in either of the games will bring curtains down on their campaign as New Zealand and Afghanistan are still placed above them in the Group 2 points table. If Virat Kohli & Co. win their final two games, they will end up earning six points from five matches. Just winning both games will not be enough as a positive net run rate will also come into play should India and any of the teams mentioned above be tied at an equal number of points.

