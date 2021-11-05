Sachin Tendulkar Dribbles Past Virat Kohli In This Adorable Birthday Post; See Pic

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Friday, i.e November 5, 2021. Wishes for the Delhi-born cricketer are pouring in from all across the world, including from former players. Sachin Tendulkar is amongst those who sent their good wishes to Kohli on his special day. The legendary batter shared a picture with Kohli, where the duo can be seen engaged in a football game, which appeared to have taken place during one of the training sessions from Tendulkar's playing days.

"Many happy returns of the day @virat.kohli. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of success, happiness, and good health," Tendulkar captioned the post.

It is not just Tendulkar who wished Kohli on his birthday as several other personalities from the cricket fraternity, including VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Rashid Khan, also sent their good wishes to the Indian skipper.

“Wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness forever. Happy birthday!” @imVkohli 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/bFmGyFI3PR — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 5, 2021

Happy Birthday @imVkohli . Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year! pic.twitter.com/mg4q8VYvFN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2021

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday skip! @imVkohli may your day be full of happiness and love!! 🎂 Hope you have a great day today and a year full of blessings!! pic.twitter.com/1Je3FbpTF8 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 5, 2021

As his name suggests, he's meant for big things in life!

Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes always...have a great game tonight! pic.twitter.com/7JpL6BHWMm — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 5, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli, have a great day and year ahead 🤗 #MajorThrowback 😅 #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/doSw7m6D08 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 5, 2021

Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/a8Ysq9ff9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2021

Birthday Greetings to one of the all tirm greats, whose hunger and consistency for greatness has been so inspiring @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/UiNxYqnHhg — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 5, 2021

Happy Birthday skipper @imVkohli Wishing you all the success and love. Keep inspiring the younger generations with your game in cricket and make your country more proud! 🤗🇮🇳#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Z8PpG6p3GP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2021

Wish you a very happy birthday and have a blessed year ahead @imVkohli Bhai 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/ZdmWgJjTkJ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 5, 2021

A very happy birthday to @imVkohli .Wishing you love, success and great health in the times to come. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2021

Kohli leading India in T20 WC

Kohli is currently in the UAE, where he is leading the Indian cricket team in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. India are scheduled to play against Scotland tonight at Dubai International Stadium. India are currently fighting to keep their hopes of qualification alive in the marquee ICC event. India lost its first two games of the tournament before coming back strong to defeat Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Team India need to win their remaining Super 12 games against Scotland on Friday and Namibia on Monday, respectively, as a loss in either of the games will bring curtains down on their campaign as New Zealand and Afghanistan are still placed above them in the Group 2 points table. If Virat Kohli & Co. win their final two games, they will end up earning six points from five matches. Just winning both games will not be enough as a positive net run rate will also come into play should India and any of the teams mentioned above be tied at an equal number of points.

Image: PTI