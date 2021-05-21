Sachin Tendulkar Gets Ultimate, Contemporary Style Tribute From Ardent Sharjah Fan

India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is hailed as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game. There was hardly any batting record that the player failed to shatter during his playing days. The right-hander has played a number of stunning knocks in his accolade-laden career that are still etched in the memories of ardent cricket aficionados. While the star cricketer enjoys an enviable fanbase, a Sharjah-based Indian doctor Mandar V. Bichu has taken his admiration for the 'Little Master' on a whole different level.

While Sachin Tendulkar has enthralled fans with his superlative performances with the bat in all conditions, his blistering knocks at Sharjah hold a special place in the hearts of die-hard fans. The opener's 'Desert Storm' masterclass against a formidable Australian bowling attack is often hailed as one of his most special innings. Moreover, apart from his exploits at Sharjah, the batting maestro has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket while also creating a plethora of records in the process.

Dr Mandar V. Bichu, an Indian pediatrician who is a resident of Sharjah, has created a platform where the cricketer's fans can relish monumental moments from his 24-year-long magnificent cricket career. Bichu launched TendulkarCricket.Com on the former India captain's 48th birthday last year. The platform is a one-stop destination for the champion cricketer's followers where they can get access to everything from his popular batting performances to some of his interviews.

While speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Bichu mentioned that he got the idea for creating such a website while watching Sachin Tendulkar batting videos on YouTube. He pointed out that there is such a wealth of material out there posted by the fans. However, that was not available in a single place. Through his online museum, he plans to preserve Tendulkar's history for the future generations. The online portal isa heaven for Sachin Tendulkar fans as one could re-live his stunning career through the available content. It is expected to be a one-stop shop online for all Sachin Tendulkar information.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries, out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04. Moreover, he has 18,426 runs to his name in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

Sachin Tendulkar is way out in front with 100 international centuries, but do you think he'll eventually be caught by @imVkohli? pic.twitter.com/f7aUQHjVnT — ICC (@ICC) April 26, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar net worth information

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹1250 crore. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricketer as well as his salary from the IPL, where he earned a whopping ₹38.29 crore. Besides this, Tendulkar has earned massive amounts from his endorsements of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast, VISA, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance and Apollo Tyres. He also has a number of other investments and properties that he continues to earn from.

Sachin Tendulkar house details

According to Architectural Digest, the Sachin Tendulkar house in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai is worth INR 7-8 crore which he brought for his wife Anjali. Apart from the BKC house, Sachin Tendulkar also has a house in Bandra (West). Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Bandra property is valued at INR 80 crore.

Image source: AP